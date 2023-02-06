Lester L. McSchooler, 95, of Carrollton, husband of Gloria McSchooler, died at 7:51 a.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
Arrangements are pending at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
