Lester E. Benz passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was born on October 28, 1950 to the late Aloys and Lela (Miner) Benz. He married Judy Kuck on November 24, 1973 at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Kampsville, IL.
Lester worked as a farmer his entire life. He loved woodworking. He was a member of the Kampsville American Legion and was a Vietnam Veteran.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Chris Benz and Mark (Kadie) Benz; two grandchildren, Abbigail Benz and Emily Benz; and three siblings, Edward (Willean) Benz, Lloyd (Sharon) Benz, Dale (Nancy) Benz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will take place at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL on Thursday July 15, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M.
Funeral Mass will be on Friday July 16, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Kampsville, IL.
Burial will follow at St. Anselm’s Cemetery in Kampsville, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Anselm’s Cemetery or family choice.