Leroy Krummel Edwards, 89, of Medora, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 17, 1931, in Hillsboro, Illinois, son of the late Allen Leroy “Roy” and Clara (Krummel) Edwards.
He married Betty Davis on October 22, 1950, in Nokomis, Illinois. She survives.
Prior to retirement, Leroy was an operator for Shell Oil Company. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, fitting for a man known for his marksmanship, trading, and collecting of firearms. He enjoyed fishing, and hunting during deer, rabbit, turkey, squirrel, and coyote seasons. His favorite pastimes were sitting down to enjoy a western movie or getting wrapped up in a good book.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Deanne Edwards of Medora, Keith Edwards of Medora, Rodney (Toni) Edwards of Bethalto, Bruce Edwards of Medora; seven grandchildren, Matt (Angela) Edwards, Melinda Edwards, Tonya Houseman, Brandi (Jerad) Pruitt, Tammy Edwards, Jeremy Edwards, Bryan Edwards; fourteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one daughter in law, Judy Edwards.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Roger Edwards; one daughter in law, Kathi Edwards; and three sisters, Charlotte Dove, Marjorie Edwards, Janette Dove.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Memorials in Leroy’s name may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
