Leonard Campbell, 88, of Carrollton died at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday March 20, 2021.
Born in Qulin, MO on May 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Norman and Mary F. (Jones) Campbell.
He was married to Linda Goode Jouett on Nov. 6, 1993 and she survives. They shared 6 children, 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and a sister.
Len was a machine operator for Reynolds Metals in St. Louis and later farmed until retirement. Len and Linda attended Believers Baptist Church near Carrollton. He loved his family more than anything. But a close second was golf. He was a proud, respected member of the Lone Oak Senior League. With Len on your team you always felt you had a chance to win. He will be missed every time the league tees it up.
As per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be held at Believers Baptist Church near Carrollton on Monday March 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. . Airsman-Hires Funeral Home Carrollton is assisting the family at this time. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.