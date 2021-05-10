Leonard C. Pratt, age 95, of Modesto, Il. died early Saturday morning (May 8, 2021) at his residence.
He was born November 6, 1925 in Palmyra, Il. son of the late James and Ruby Taylor Pratt.
He married Elaine Allen on January 28, 1950 in Peoria, Il. and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Daniel Pratt (Peggy) of Yellville, Ak., and Robert Pratt (Lois) and Patricia Pratt Brockmeyer all of Palmyra, Il.; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marjorie Pratt; and two brothers, Alva Pratt and Fred Pratt.
Mr. Pratt was a graduate of Palmyra High School and a U.S Army veteran of W.W. II serving in Germany. He stayed in Germany following his discharge from the Army, working as a civilian contractor for two years. Leonard was an auto mechanic in Springfield for many years. After his retirement he worked in heavy equipment and excavating. He along with is wife moved to Missouri in 1978 and taught auto mechanics at West Plains High School in West Plains, Mo. Moving to Independence, Mo., he worked at Royal Oaks Golf course in Kansas. In later years he and Elaine moved back to the area and he worked at Edgewood Golf course in Auburn, Il. He was a lifetime member of Palmyra American Legion. He was also a member of Palmyra First Baptist Church later becoming Grace Baptist Church
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (May 15, 2021) at Grace Baptist Church in Palmyra, Il. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Il. at a later date.