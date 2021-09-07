Lela M. Tosh, 84, of Girard, passed away on Saturday afternoon, September 4, 2021 at her residence in Girard, IL. Lela was born on March 24, 1937 to Leroy and Elva (Gotcher) Stratton in Carlinville, IL. As a child she attended Carlinville schools. On September 3, 1981, she married Paul Ray Tosh in Virden, IL. and they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary month. They lived in Hamburg IL and returned to Girard, IL in 2013. Lela worked for the Carlinville Glove Factory as well as local nursing homes and did in home care. She enjoyed spending time fishing and cooking. Lela is survived by her husband, Paul Tosh of Girard, IL; daughter, Kathy King of Hardin, IL; son, Brian Ruebling (Tanya) of Hamburg, IL; three step-daughters, Paula (Mike) Emerson of Girard, IL, Linda Schott of Springfield, IL, and Donna Drew of Girard, IL; step-son, Howard Tosh of Homer, IL; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, step grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and sister, Mildred McLean. Lela was preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald King, three step-sons, John, Thomas and Curtis Tosh, as well as a step grandson, Kyle Tosh; three brothers, Robert, Charles and Bill Stratton; and two sisters, Opal Wilson and Elizabeth Chism. Private services are planned at later date. Memorials are suggested to the Hamburg Village Fire Department or Girard Fire Protection District Station 1. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is assisting the Tosh family.
