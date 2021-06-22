Lela Josephine Boots, 89, of Athens and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home in Athens. She was born August 5, 1931 in Matson, Missouri the daughter of Leland S. and Bertha Bittick Cox.
She is survived by one son, Marty (Carrie) Boots of Jacksonville; one daughter, Debbie Boots of East Alton; 10 grandchildren, including Kelly Hill of Athens which whom she made her home; 24 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great
grandchildren; one step-son, Jack Hale of East Alton; one sister, Esther Motley of Missouri and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Boots, Jr. and Stan Boots; one daughter, Patricia Boots Rice Knox (surviving husband, Darrel of Jacksonville); one great-grandson, Adam Rice and 5 brothers, Andy, George, Carl, Milton and Ralph.
Mrs. Boots had been employed as a Dietary Technician at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville for many years. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved to raise flowers and enjoyed sewing and painting with oil colors.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested the family.