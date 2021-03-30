Leanna M. Mulkins, 59 years old of Hardin, passed away at St. Lukes Des Peres Hospital on Friday March 26, 2021.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Hardin.
Survivors include her mother, Sheila Cassidy, of Hardin, two sisters, Ada Mulkins and Sheryl Wren both of Columbia, MO, two brothers, John (Diane) Mulkins of Columbia and Bob (Donna) Mulkins of Meppen. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Preceding her in death, her father, John Mulkins, grandparents, Lee and Darlene Carroll, and William Brayman and Frank Cassidy.
Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church or Family Choice.
Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Hardin.
Survivors include her mother, Sheila Cassidy, of Hardin, two sisters, Ada Mulkins and Sheryl Wren both of Columbia, MO, two brothers, John (Diane) Mulkins of Columbia and Bob (Donna) Mulkins of Meppen. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Preceding her in death, her father, John Mulkins, grandparents, Lee and Darlene Carroll, and William Brayman and Frank Cassidy.
Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church or Family Choice.
Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Leanna M. Mulkins please visit our Sympathy Store.