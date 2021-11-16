Surviving are children, Amber Brummett of Abingdon, Scott (Rosa) Brummett of Broadwell, Cynthia (Steven) Cook of Chillicothe and Breanna (Troy) Wells of Ashland; 14 grandchildren; mother, Ellen of Polk City, FL and siblings, Eve Coltessa, Laura Blaesing, Connie Pepple, David Blaesing and Mike Blaesing. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph and brother, Daniel Blaesing.
Lavern loved playing guitar, enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.
