Latisha Lynn Lancaster, 36, of Girard, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Latisha was born on December 6, 1984 to Mark and Susan (Shearburn) Lancaster in Waynesboro, MS. She graduated from Girard High School with the class of 2004. Latisha most recently worked for RandR Bindery in Girard. She loved spending time with her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephew. Latisha would take her nephews fishing and her great niece to the park whenever she could. She enjoyed sports and movies and was known in her family as "Lucy" after Lucille Ball. She was truly the family jokester, always making them laugh. Above all, Latisha was her parents best friend and her sisters "personal assistant". Latisha is survived by her parents, Mark and Susan Lancaster of Girard; sister, Heather (Ryan) Kreoger of Farmersville; grandmother, Ethel (Larry) Hays of Girard; Uncle, Eric (Tonya) Lancaster of Girard; three aunts, Carol Brown and Kathy Shearburn both of Girard and Sherry Morgan of Illiopolis, as well as, two nieces, four nephews, two great nieces, and one great nephew. Latisha was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Lancaster; grandparents, Deloris and Don Shearburn, and great grandparents, Walter and Alma Lancaster. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 4:00 pm at the First Christian Church, Girard, IL. Per the families wishes, memorials are suggested to the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
