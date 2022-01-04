Larry Robert Sams, 83 passed away in his home on January 2, 2022, in Kampsville, Illinois. He was born April 3, 1938, to the late Kenneth G. and Irene Evelyn (Engstrom) Sams in Waukegan, Illinois. He graduated from Waukegan Township High School then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. On October 7th, 1961 Larry married the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Carol Eustace, and was a proud father of three daughters. Larry retired after 27 years at Commonwealth Edison in Waukegan before continuing to consult at Delta Star, Inc for 15 years. He spent numerous years active in the American Legion and Marine Corps League. He was an active outdoorsman, Bears fan, animal lover and donated to local animal shelters. He was a friendly, outgoing, God-fearing man who loved spending time with his family. Larry is survived by wife Carol, daughters Deatra (James) Pendleton, Denise (David Nixon) Sams, and Laura (Jedadiah) Coffey, grandchildren: Karli (Aaron), Taylor, Sarah (Alexander), Bellanca, and Gabrielle, great-grandchildren: Owen, Vanna, Ryder, and Noah; brother Donald (Loren) Sams, brother-in-law David (Mary) Eustace, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, siblings Kenneth A. Sams, David (Renee) Sams, Wendy Tepper, and Cathy Sorenson.
Services will be held at Gress, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois. Visitation is on Friday, January 7th from 4-7pm and Funeral services on Saturday, January 8th at 10am, followed by graveside services with military honors at Silver Creek Cemetery in Kampsville, Illinois.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com