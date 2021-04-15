Larry Redfern, age 83, of Palmyra, Il. died Wednesday morning (April 14, 2021) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Il.
He was born December 28, 1937 in White Hall, Il. son of the late Gilbert and Mildred Lorton Redfern.
He married Delores Jean “Suzie” King on August 31, 1958 in Hettick, Il. and she preceded him in death on July 8, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Lynn Mahan of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Lori Redfern of Palmyra, four grandchildren, Ryan Mahan, Grant Mahan, Tyson Woods, and Tyler Woods; one brother, Rex Redfern of Naples, Fl.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Larry was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Palmyra, Il. and graduated Western Illinois University, later receiving his master’s degree in administration from Sangamon State University in Springfield. Larry first taught industrial arts and drivers ed for Northwestern High School and later became principal at Northwestern High School in 1978. He enjoyed golfing, Cardinal baseball, U of I basketball, and loved watching his grandson playing golf in several tournaments.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday (April 30, 2021) at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra, Il. Face masks will be required and the number of attendees in the building at one time will be controlled. A private funeral service will be held the following day at the chapel. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra, Il. Memorials may be made to the Northwestern Education Foundation c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 341 E. Tanner St., Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com