Larry Newby

Larry E. Newby, 61, passed away 12:43 pm, Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born November 26, 1961 in Carlinville, he was the son of Thomas and Fayetta (Ross) Newby.
Larry worked as a warehouse forklift operator. He was a classic car enthusiast and loved doing "burn outs" in them. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He married Pamela Proctor on March 1, 1980 in Alton. She died March 29, 2020.
Surviving are his sons, Christopher Newby, Thomas Newby, II, Matthew Newby and Billy Newby; daughters, Amber Newby, Courtney Newby (Anthony) Lewis; 14 grandchildren; brother, Ronnie (Sherry) Newby; and sister, Rachel (Buddy) McGee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Dean Newby.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Saturday, January 28 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Frank Akers will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.