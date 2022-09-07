Larry McKinnon

Larry R. McKinnon, 79, of Hamburg passed away September 3, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with his family by his side. He was born January 15, 1943, in Hardin, Illinois, to the late Noah and Beulah McKinnon. On August 25, 1962, he married “the prettiest girl he’d ever seen”, Mary I. Hill at Batchtown Methodist Church in Batchtown, Illinois. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage and Larry was always willing to give his best bit of marriage advice to anyone who asked. A simple “Yes, Dear” is the perfect answer to every question your wife asks.
Larry was a farmer all his life and loved working their land with Mary by his side in one of their John Deere tractors. Together, they worked hard every day to build a life they loved.
During retirement he spent his days enjoying the family farm, riding his side-by-side with his loyal dog Tuffy in the passenger seat.
Surviving family members include his wife, Mary, two sons, Mike (Tamara) McKinnon of Hamburg, Illinois, Jeff (Lori) McKinnon of Jerseyville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Dustin McKinnon, Heather (Bert) Challans, Hannah (Abby) McKinnon, Logan (Sara) McKinnon, Brandon (Lynzi) McKinnon; four great-grandchildren, Nash and Claire Challans, Noah, and Shawn McKinnon, five sisters, one brother, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two siblings in infancy.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 4:00 until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Memorials may be given to the Calhoun Ambulance Association or to the Calhoun FFA Alumni.