Larry Eugene Schroeder Jr., 57 of Modesto, formerly of Girard, IL passed away Monday afternoon, May 24, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Larry was born August 30, 1963, in Jacksonville, IL, a son of Larry and Loretta Connolly Schroeder Larry graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1982. He married Cynthany Peper on April 5, 1986 at Boston Chapel Church in rural Girard. Larry was preceded in death by his father and twin granddaughters. Larry was employed at Central Truck Equipment in Carlinville for over 10 years as a semi-truck painter. He was a member of Boston Chapel Church and past board member of Sulpher Springs Cemetery. He loved to follow the Dallas Cowboys Football team and tried to never miss a game on TV. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Boston Chapel Church. Larry is survived by his wife, Cynthany Schroeder of Modesto, IL, mother, Loretta Schroeder of Farmersville, IL, grandmother, Clara Wagahoff of Virden, IL, daughter, Amanda Marie (Patrick) Mann of Springfield, IL, grandson, William Schroeder Mann, sister, Brenda (Brett) Foland of Bloomington, IL, brother, Joe (Marcy) Schroeder of Morris, IL, sister, Kris (Dave) Adams of Farmersville, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to APL or Sulpher Springs Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Schroeder , please visit Tribute Store