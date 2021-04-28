Larry Eden, 73, died at 2:41 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on January 7, 1948 to the late Willard H. and Elsie Louise (Coatney) Eden.
He married Barbara Gene Day on December 29, 1972 in Alton, Illinois and together they have shared 48 years of marriage and were the proud parents of three sons.
In in his free time, Larry enjoyed fishing, squirrel and rabbit hunting, and anything that involved his family and friends, never one to turn down a camping trip or a good fish fry.
Surviving is his wife, Barbara Eden on Kane; two sons, Thomas and Travis Eden, both of Kane; a brother and sister in-law, Willard and Sherry Eden of Dow; three sisters and their spouses, Patricia Clay of Batchtown, Brenda and David Young of Jerseyville and Sandra and Robert Klunk of Dow; three grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael William Eden; and a sister, Joyce Marie Eden.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Burial will take place at the Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home.