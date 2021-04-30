Larry Don Birdsell, 72, of Murrayville passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born March 12, 1949 in Jacksonville, the son of Theodore and Dorothy Patterson Birdsell. He married Toni Kesinger on August 17, 1972 in an outdoor wedding at his parent’s country home and she preceded him in death on August 28, 2011.
He is survived by three sons, Jason Birdsell and Jacob (Shanna) Birdsell both of Murrayville and Jeremiah Birdsell of Ashland; four grandchildren, Zoe, Levi, Chloe and Cole Birdsell; two brothers, Ted (Linda) Birdsell of Acworth, GA and Bill (Marianne) Birdsell of Loveland, CO and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Linda Cross.
Larry served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he was a helicopter turbine engine mechanic. He worked as a carpenter for many years and was a master craftsman. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and loved spending time with his German Shepherds.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Asbury Cemetery near Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the family. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.