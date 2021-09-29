Larry Bradford “Brad” Price, 81, of Carrollton died on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Born in Jacksonville on July 17, 1940, he was the son of the late Homer and Hazel (Brickey) Price.
He married the former Connie Goodman on July 31, 1959 in Lake Valley, Arkansas and she survives.
Also surviving are their daughters: Diana Burton of Denver, CO, Lisa Klucka (companion Steve Kloessner) of Alton, Kim Price of Colorado Springs, CO, a grandson raised in the home: Justin Rollins, grandchildren: Lea (Rocky) Eveans, Melissa (Scott) Schaefer, Jessica Myers, great-grandchildren: Ellie Rollins, Rolen Eveans, Kennedy Eveans, Hadley Schaefer, and Hazel Schaefer.
Brad was a grain, livestock and dairy farmer for many years. He also drove a school bus for a few years. He loved harness racing, and for many years played slo-pitch softball. He really loved making people laugh and leaving them with a smile. Made many friends in harness racing and thru life and will be sadly missed.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 30, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial will be in White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter in Godfrey or Macoupin County Animal Control. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.