Lana K. Ambrose, age 74, of Florissant, Mo. and formerly of Modesto, Il. died Thursday morning (July 22, 2021) at Evelyn’s House Hospice Facility in Creve Coeur, Mo.
She was born December 19, 1946 in Alton, Il. daughter of the late William T. and Olive Wanda Harris Greer.
She married Terry Ambrose on September 3, 1965 in Modesto, Il. and he survives.
Also surviving is a daughter, Lisa Templeton (Kevin) of Edwardsville, Il.; five grandchildren, Katherine Ambrose (companion Kyle) of Florissant, Mo., Bryan Schmiskie (Megan) of Mitchell, Il., and Adam Schmiskie, Eric Schmiskie and Megan Schmiskie all of Edwardsville, Il.; two great-grandchildren, Joshua Martchink and Annabella Sachsenheimer of Florissant, Mo.; a step-sister, Marilyn Davenport (Jim) of New Berlin, Il.; two step-brothers, Bob McNeely (Peggy) of Waverly, Il. and Lowel McNeely (Donna) of Scottville, Il.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a great-granddaughter, Skyler Zeman; and a brother, Mark A. Greer.
Lana was a 1964 graduate of Northwestern High School and was employed by Anderson/Clayton in Jacksonville, Il. as a secretary for a few years. Lana was baptized at the Modesto Baptist Church in her youth. Lana loved doing crafts, and refinishing furniture. She loved to travel and especially going to Hawaii.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday (July 27, 2021) at Medora Cemetery in Medora, Il. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday (July 26, 2021) at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra, Il. Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House Hospice and sent to Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.