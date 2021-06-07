Kynzi Lyn Willis, 2 days, died at 10:47 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
She was the dearly loved and eagerly anticipated daughter of Scott Lyn Willis and Stacey Ann Short of Carrollton.
Kynzi is also survived by a sister, Taigyn Short and a brother, Jordan Willis both at home; grandparents, Steve and Carol Short and William Willis all of Carrollton, and Kimberly and Curtis Perkins of Bronston, Ky.; her great grandfather, Richard "Dick" Liles of Jerseyville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to her family.
Condolences may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.