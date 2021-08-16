Kya Marie Jean Weatherholt passed away on August 8, 2021 in Batchtown Illinois
She was born on March 17, 2020 to April Weatherholt and Brenden Shenberger.
In addition to her parents she is survived by two siblings, Jackson Shenberger and Aubrey Long; five aunts and uncles, Amber Weatherholt, Ava Weatherholt, Savannah Klaas, Tori Kuhlman, and Timothy Swan; cousins, Alivia Whitehead, Brynnlee Klaas, Cadence, Felicity, Trinity Kuhlman, and many more; grandparents, Cathleen and Thomas Weatherholt, Amanda and Todd Armour, and Mike Shenberger; great grandparents, Charles and Jane Fester, April Mccart, Scott and Zita Crowson, Jennie Weatherholt, and Suzie Holmes.
She was preceded in death by her cousin Dylan Bailey; and great grandparents, Thomas Weatherholt, Richard Mccart, Dorthea Shenberger, and Michael Parker.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Burial will be at Hardin City Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
