Kristine F. Sutton passed away December 5, 2022, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born on March 26, 1956, in the Wood River township.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Erma Sutton, and twin sister, Kathline Sutton.
She was a witty woman and always had the best one liners. Kristine was a very caring and giving person and will truly be missed and loved forever.
Per her wishes cremation rite were accorded.
