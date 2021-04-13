Kevin Lee Stafford of Annapolis, Md., son of Wilbur and Joan Stafford, passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, December 18, 2020. He was 66 years of age. He will be missed terribly by family, friends and colleagues. While Kevin and his family resided over the years in Kansas, Virginia, Texas, and Maryland, he always called Jacksonville, IL his home.
Kevin graduated from Jacksonville High School, Illinois College, University of Illinois - Springfield (MBA), and Southern Illinois School of Law. He was a member of the Illinois and Missouri Bars and admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. His great passion, however, was for law enforcement, a trait he inherited from his father, Wilbur Stafford, who retired as Chief of Police from Jacksonville Police Department. As it was for his father, law enforcement for Kevin was a calling to serve the community, always in a respectful manner. It was a source of pride to have been associated during his career with so many dedicated police officers, deputies, troopers and Special Agents from all across the country.
He began a dedicated career in law enforcement as a police cadet, a Morgan county deputy sheriff and later as a Jacksonville police officer and detective (1976-1981). He often recalled his work as a police officer as being the among the most memorable, challenging and rewarding experiences. He joined the FBI in 1983 as a Special Agent and was assigned to the Kansas City Division to work ‘white collar’ crimes. He then served in New York City working against Soviet era spies until being promoted to FBI Headquarters in the legal program. While at FBIHQ, he also provided operational support and oversight for the FBI’s confidential source program. Later he was assigned to lead the Hyattsville Resident Agency, Baltimore Division, where he developed the Innocent Images initiative to protect young children against exploitation. The initiative developed into a nationwide program and priority for the FBI. His next assignment took him to the Texas border with Mexico where he led three FBI border offices in a joint effort with state, Federal and local law enforcement to curb cross border drug trafficking, kidnapping and violence.
Based on his work in Texas, he was promoted to lead the FBI’s Drug Program globally against transnational trafficking organizations. Next, he was assigned as Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City Field Office where he directed the successful investigation that led to the arrest and conviction of the BTK Killer, a serial murderer who was responsible for 10 murders and who taunted police investigating the murders. While assigned to Kansas City, he was awarded the Clarence M. Kelly Award for Outstanding Leadership in Law Enforcement.
Kevin retired from the FBI in 2008 as Assistant Director, FBI Headquarters where he coordinated the FBI and DHS efforts to mitigate the threat of radiological and nuclear terror. After retiring from the FBI, he worked with Defense Group Inc. as Director of Security; Security and Law Enforcement Behavior Matrix, LLC, as Director of Intelligence; and most recently the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Kevin was known by friends, family and colleagues for his quick wit, humor, warmth, generosity, abiding loyalty, passion for his work, and innovative approaches to challenges. He most enjoyed spending time with his sons, Ben and Sam, traveling with Susan, riding his Harley motorcycle, golfing with sons Ben and Sam, driving his classic corvette, taking scenic photos, and most especially being with his family and friends. Most recently, he took up fishing as a hobby for his planned retirement.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Stafford; sons, Ben and Sam (wife Zoey); brother John (wife Lucy); nieces Marissa Stafford and Jill Stafford; and significant other, Susan Tufts. He was preceded to heaven by his father, Wilbur E. Stafford and sister-in-law, Patty Stafford (John’s wife).
Christian services for Kevin will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Centenary Methodist Church, 331 East State Street, Jacksonville, IL. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Former Agents of the FBI “Family Support Fund,” 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, VA, 22025; or scoxfbi.org. Williamson Funeral Home will be handling arrangements locally. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.