Kent Jackson, 60, died at 8:58 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois.
He was born on August 16, 1961 in Carrollton, Illinois, one of eight children born to the late Clyde Leroy and Barbara Jean (Arnold) Jackson.
Kent served our country honorably with the United States Army and resided in Greene County, Illinois for the majority of his adult life. Until his health no longer allowed, he was employed as a Packer at Hertzberg-New Method in Jacksonville, Illinois.
Anyone who knew Kent can attest to his love of Indian artifacts, a passion he developed from a young age. Some of his greatest joys in life came from walking the hills and fields searching for arrowheads. Music played an integral part in Kent’s life and he enjoyed sharing his musical talents playing his guitar.
Surviving are a daughter, Misty Jackson of Roodhouse; three grandchildren, Coltin, Kale and Braden; seven siblings and their spouses, Larry and Debbie Jackson of Canton, Missouri, Nita and Rickey Gound of White Hall, Pamela and Terry Hillis of White Hall, Vonda and Rick Ward of Jerseyville, Randall and Mindy Jackson of White Hall, Ryan and JoAnn Jackson of White Hall and Terry Jackson of Jerseyville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Aaron Jackson on August 31, 2014.
Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
