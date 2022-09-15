Kenneth Ziegler

Kenneth “Kenny” A. Ziegler, 51, of Myrtle, MO, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Bunker Hill.
He was born on January 29, 1971, in Staunton, IL, the son of Udell A. and Judith A. (Dooley) Ziegler. Kenny married the love of his life, Heather L. Staszek in Bunker Hill on September 19, 2015.
Kenny enjoyed playing music, hunting, fishing, camping and just being outside. He loved spending time with his longtime friends, and never met a stranger. Kenny was very family oriented and loved to be with his wife and children.
Along with his wife, Heather, he is survived by his children, Jessica (Ashley) Gilliam of Bethalto and Aubrie Ziegler of Myrtle, MO; a sister, Kathy (Bob) Anderson of Myrtle, MO; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Jeff) Allen, Drake Jacobs, Amya Helms, Eugene Helms, Luke Richardson, Nicholas Baldwin, and Jax Baldwin; a sister-in-law, Nicole Staszek of Bunker Hill; and two brothers-in-law, Pete (Michelle) Meshell of California and Carl Richardson of Springfield, IL.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beth Anderson; and his father and mother-in-law, John and Sharon Staszek.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 10 am until time of service at 1 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to an educational fund for his children.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com