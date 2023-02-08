Kenneth William Young, 79, died at 3:31 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
He was born on April 29, 1943 in Jerseyville and was the son of Elknah and Fae (Head) Young.
He married the former Cilda Dublo on February 4, 1963 in Jerseyville and together they were one day shy of celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Kenneth was a United States Navy Veteran, serving our country honorably from 1961 until 1964 and was a member of the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492. He was employed for many years as a Wire Drawer with Laclede Steel Company, prior to his retirement.
Kenneth enjoyed keeping himself busy and spending time outdoors, whether it be fishing or golfing and was always up for a good card game.
His greatest joys in this life, however, came from the memories shared and time spent with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Cilda of Carrollton; three children and their spouses, Julie and John Hart of Carrollton, Sheila and Michael Davis of O’Brien, Florida and Kenneth Young Jr. and his companion, Tammy Harmon, of Kane; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Allie) Reno, Sarah (John) Weitzel, Sean McGowen, Jeremy Young, Nathan Young, Matthew Young, Chelsea Daniels, Kourtney Hart and Jeremiah Hart; thirteen great grandchildren, Alex, Beretta, Rosie, Ella and Gavin Reno, Hayden, Macy, Andrew and Matthew Weitzel, Gace, Eberlynne and Liam McGowen and Liam Hart; two brothers and sisters in-law, David and Brenda Young of Jerseyville and Delbert and Shirley Young of Dow; as well as a sister, Sharon Decker of Jerseyville.
He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Elknah and Frances Young; his mother and step-father, Fae (Milford) Whitlock; as well as a brother and sister in-law, Stephen and Sandra Young.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Private burial will take place at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Carrollton.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to American Cancer Society, in care of the funeral home.
