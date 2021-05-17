Kenneth D. Whitlock, 80, of Carlinville, passed away Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021 at Carlinville Rehab and Health Care in Carlinville, IL. Kenneth was born on July 27, 1940 to Wilbur and Fern (Johnson) Whitlock in Rockbridge, IL. On March 19, 1958 he married Roberta Kreoger in St. Charles, MO. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2013. Kenny was a twenty year veteran of the Navy, retiring in 1978. He then worked on small engines and was an equipment technician for Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton, Illinois. Kenny was a member of Guy Baird American Legion Post # 554 in Carlinville, and the Good Sam Club. He enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, family gatherings, and breakfast with family and friends. Kenneth is survived by his son, John Lynn (Peggy) Whitlock of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Denise Marie (James) Joiner of Carlinville, IL; five grandsons, Kenny (Tonya) Whitlock, Bobby (Chaney) Whitlock, Sean (Rachel) Whitlock, Cary (Emmy) Whitlock, and Tim (Kristen) Beichler; five granddaughters, Kristina Bernard, Amanda (Jay) Wiser, Melissa (Will) O'Donnell, Shelby Greeley, and Heather Joiner; nine great-granddaughters, Chaise (Lexi) Whitlock, Kyra Barnard, Jenise Stults, Aria Beichler, Claire Whitlock, Kyleigh McEvers, Paislee McEvers, Jada Beichler, and Graylyn Gibbs; six great-grandsons, Griffen Gibbs, Johnathon Whitlock, Jase Whitlock, Lex Wiser, Kaden Beichler, and Lincoln McEvers; great-great-granddaughter, Addison Whitlock; brother, Ronald (Lois Ann) Whitlock of Igo, CA; sister, Janet Whitlock of Jerseyville, IL; several nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Fern Whitlock, and wife, Roberta K. Whitlock. Visitation will be held Monday, May 17, 2021, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, IL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm Monday evening, May 17, 2021, at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, with Rev. Gary Harding, officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by members of Guy Baird American Legion Post # 554 immediately following the service. Burial will take place at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
