Keith D. Wells, age 61 of Roodhouse passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield. He was born February 26, 1960 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Leonard and Juanita Varble Wells. He married Vickie Campbell November 23, 1991 in White Hall and she survives.
He is also survived by a step daughter, Tonya (Robert) Moffitt of White Hall, a step son, Richard (Angela) Neff of Winchester, six grandchildren, a sister, Rita Wells of Wildwood, MO, four brothers, Rick (Laurie) Wells of Nederland, TX, Joe (Jane Marie) Wells of Jackson, NC, Eric (Brenda) Wells of Milstadt, Darrin Wells of Rushville, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a step son, Gilbert Chilsted, and a brother, Dale Wells.
Keith served in the United Army from 1978-1982 . He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren.
The family will host a celebration of life service 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Walkerville Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Airsman- Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Walkerville Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com