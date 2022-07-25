Kathleen Herkert

Kathleen “Kathy” B. Herkert, 66, passed away at 9:30 pm on Friday, July 22, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born on May 20, 1956 in Carrollton, Illinois, the daughter of Leslie and Edith (Erwin) Bean of Kane, Illinois.
Kathy was a graduate of Kane Grade School and Jersey Community High School.
Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1982, Kathy heroically battled the disease for nearly forty years, confounding many in the medical profession with her stubborn will to defy MS and its affects. She was also a two-time cancer survivor.
Prior to her MS diagnosis, Kathy was an accomplished pianist with a talent for music inherited from her mother.
Kathy gave no quarter and took no quarter, never fearing the opportunity to tell people exactly what she thought, usually with language that would make a sailor blush. She enjoyed helping her husband and son with their political projects, and never missed an opportunity to vote for a Democrat.
Kathy is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Paul T. “Snow” Herkert of Hardin, son Dan Herkert of Alton, brother Doug (Cindy) Bean of Kane, numerous nieces and nephews, and her healthcare aide and dear friend Heather Hickey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Debra Pluester.
Celebration of life service will be on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home - Hardin, IL.
Memorial may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
