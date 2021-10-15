Karson Noah Shanner, 18, of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 13, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Karson was born on June 6, 2003 to William R. "Bill" and Jane (Boehm) Shanner in Springfield, IL. Karson was a 2021 graduate of Carlinville High School, graduating early. After high school, he was checking into a career as a union lineman. He was a farmhand for Boehm Farms, and spent the summer months mowing and weed eating with his cousin Gavin and "Pop". He was a member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church. Karson loved fast cars, and owned a 1978 Z28, and enjoyed working on anything mechanical. He loved hanging with his buddies and spending time at the farm. Karson also enjoyed riding dirt bikes and shooting guns. He considered himself a "down home American kid", and a patriot. Karson loved spending time with his great-grandpa, Ralph Wadsworth, whom he thought the world of. He liked to get into arguments with his family (when he knew he was right), and tease his little sister, Zoe. Karson is survived by his parents, Bill and Jane Shanner of Carlinville; brother, Kellen William Voss Shanner of St. Louis, MO; sister, Zoe Ann Shanner of Carlinville, IL; grandparents, John T. and Ann Boehm of Carlinville; great-grandparents, Ralph and Betty Wadsworth of Carlinville, IL; four aunts, Michelle K. Conner of O'Fallon, MO, Carmen Sue (Vince) Hill of Springfield, IL, Kim (Dave) Hurley of Carlinville, IL, and Stephanie (Justin) Norwood of Carlinville, IL; two uncles, Neil (Jessica) Boehm of Carlinville, IL, and Eric (Laura) Boehm of Carlinville, IL; cousins, Brennan (Jenna), Ali (Braden), Alexis, Gavin, Aleah, Amara, Tate, Maely, and Tucker; and many other relatives. Karson was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert "Squirrel" and Donna Shanner, and great-grandparents, John S. and Eileen Boehm. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Carlinville United Methodist Church, 201 South Broad Street, Carlinville, IL. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:00 am at the Carlinville United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jeremy Henson, officiating. Burial will take place in the Moore Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to either the Carlinville United Methodist Church or the Macoupin Club (Lake Rinaker).
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen charged in triple-fatal crash
- Accusations fly at Alton City Council meeting
- Threat at Alton High School "unsubstantiated," police say
- Teens injured in North County crash
- Two accused of Glen Carbon burglaries
- Granite City native earns SIUE's Outstanding Thesis Award
- Free clothing giveaway on Thursday in Alton
- Charges filed following Wednesday pursuit
- Cardinals fire manager Mike Shildt
- Illinois Supreme Court launches rental assistance program