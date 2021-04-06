Karl Von Miller, Sr., 73, of Jacksonville, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 3, 1947 in Murrayville, the son of Clarence C. Miller, Sr. and Lela Blair. He married Cathy Elwood in 1986 in Morgan County and she survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Karl Von Miller, Jr of Jacksonville and Roger Miller of Florida; two daughters, Brandie Jones Baker (Raymond) of Jacksonville and Karla Vonda Brown on Oregon. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Justin and Dominick Miller, and Anjelea Ramos; one brother, Charles Miller of Jacksonville and one sister, Ruth Miller Wisehart of Kokomo, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clarence Miller, Jr. and James Miller; two sisters, Peggy Leetham and Rosemary DeSilva.
Karl was self-employed, working as a painter, to being a mechanic on vehicles. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Chapin Cemetery. There will be no visitation but friends and family are invited to the graveside service.