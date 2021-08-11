Karen May Adcock, 63 of Girard, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 7, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Karen was born September 5, 1957, in Carlinville, IL, a daughter of Howard and Naomi (Jackson) Clark and step-father Darrell Chasteen. Karen attended Girard High School. Karen retired from the Secretary of State in 2017 with 20 years of service. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, she had many costumes and decorations, and would count how many trick or treaters she had every year and making the best "sticky balls" also known as popcorn balls, that she would pass out every year. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandkids. She loved planning parties, getting family together, going to the weekly drawing, going to garage sales, sitting on her front porch and socializing. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Darrell Chasteen, sister, Judy Clark, sister, Bonnie Gibson, brother, Howard "Butch" Clark, sister, Cheri Boehler, sister, Marilyn Garrison, sister, Janice Allen, sister, Sharon Kay Ayala and sister, Christina Clark. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 10:00 to noon at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL. Funeral Services will follow at Noon with Shawn Burgess officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Ridge Cemetery, rural Atwater, IL. Karen is survived by her companion, Chris Morgan of Girard, IL, daughter, Lea Ann (Steve) Crouch of Thayer, IL, granddaughters; Haylee, Lyndsie and Courtney Crouch, sister, Donna J. Burnett of Girard, IL, Terry (Sis) Clark of Standard City, IL, several nieces and nephews and a grand-puppy Millie. Memorials may be made to Girard Fire and Rescue Squad. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
