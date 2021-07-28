Karen Elaine Morgan, age 69, of Waverly, IL. passed away on Monday evening (July 26, 2021) at her residence in the care of her family.
Karen was born July 31, 1951, parents Marvin and Evelyn Duewer of Waverly, IL. who preceded her in death.
Karen is survived by her husband Joe of Waverly. Karen and Joe were married on August 18, 1984 in Mechanicsburg, IL.
In addition to her husband, Karen is survived by their son, Devyn of Denver, Co., daughter, Deirdre Delaporte, son-in-law Bobby and grandson Josey of Puyallup, Wa. Karen is also survived by her brother Kevin and sister-in-law Valerie Duewer of Waverly, IL., nieces Katy and Claire and nephew Joey Duewer, and sisters Kaye Lynn and Karla, and other nieces and nephews and so many dear friends.
Karen was a 1969 graduate of Waverly High School and was a mom and wife, keeping our lives comfortable and very well fed. Karen always had a positive attitude about life and kept her family focused on what was most important. She most cherished time with her family and friends.
As per Karen’s request cremation rites will be accorded with a private inurnment at Luken Cemetery at a later date. There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Karen on July 31, 2021, what would have been her 70th birthday at Maple Lawn Barn (16478 W. Loami Rd, New Berlin) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waverly American Legion or Waverly Rescue Squad and sent to Neece-Airsman-Hires, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, IL. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.