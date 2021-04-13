Kandi Reilley, 54, of Roodhouse died on April 5, 2021 at her home in Roodhouse.
Born in White Hall on May 26, 1966, she was the daughter of Ralph Buchanan and Mary M. (Monroe) Upleger.
Surviving are her son: Richard Leighton Harp of Cape Canaveral, FL, her companion Don Harper of Roodhouse and many other relatives. Kandi was known for her love of helping other people anyway she could, her infectious smile, and compassionate spirit.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday April 14, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse at 6
P.M. Friends may call from 4-6 P.M. at the funeral home that day. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-