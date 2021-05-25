Julie Ann Couch, 55, of Medora, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Riverside Health and Rehab in Alton.
She was born May 10, 1966, in Oakland, California, to Richard Atkins and Joyce (Gaffney) Mills.
On September 6, 1994, Julie married Clark Couch, Sr. in Union City, California. He survives. Together, they have one son, Clark Couch, Jr. “CJ” of Godfrey.
Prior to her illness, Julie had worked in the medical billing department for Jersey Community Hospital.
Her family will remember Julie as such:
Julie has been a beautiful mother to CJ for 26 years and an amazing wife to Clark for 27. She will be loved by her family and friends, forever. Heaven will be her final resting place and peace will be all around her. We love you, Juls.
Visitation will be held from 11 am until a Celebration of Julie’s life at 1 pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton with Pastor Rob Cleeton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alton Memorial Hospital.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
