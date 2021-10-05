Julia Annette Hall Wheeler, 60, of Winchester, IL passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born on January 31, 1961, in Jacksonville the daughter of Donald Lee and Wilma Taylor Hall.
She is survived by one son Donald (Jessica) Turner of Winchester and one daughter, Glenda Turner of Bluffs. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Sierra and Donovan Turner and Sarah and Peyton Jones; two sisters, Lydia Turner of Jacksonville and Paula Windell of Concord. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Julia worked as a server in Jacksonville as well as in Missouri, Florida, and Las Vegas throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed playing the lottery especially scratch off tickets. Most of all she had a gift of making people laugh as was a well-loved mother and grandmother to her family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 4:00 PM at the Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com