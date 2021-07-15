Judith M. Honey, 79, of Jacksonville, died July 13th at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing. Judith was born the daughter of Stanley and Rita Crotty Fernandes. On June 11, 1977 she married Philip Honey who survives.
Judith is also survived by one uncle, Richard (wife, Barb) Fernandes, and numerous cousins. She is Grandma Judi to Chelsea, Chaeli, and Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.
Graduating from Routt High School in 1960, Judith then attended and graduated from Holy Cross School of Nursing in 1963, and was licensed as a Registered Nurse. She was employed for thirty-four years as Office Nurse by Joseph Kozma M.D. at the Medical Center in Jacksonville.
As well as spending time with her family and friends, Judith had a passion for traveling, celebrating for the holidays, cooking, and baking. Judith had numerous friends and enjoyed playing bridge with her many bridge-playing friends. Judith had a bright and kind-hearted personality, and was known for her ability to light up a room. She touched many lives with her generosity and love for life.
The family will meet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Food Bank.