Judith Ann Kraushaar, 77, died t 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her residence.
She was born on November 8, 1945 in Calhoun County, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Otto and Adeline (McCartney) Kraushaar.
Judy was a graduate of Jersey Community High School and was employed as a Housekeeper at Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton, prior to her retirement.
Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.