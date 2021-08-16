Judith K. Modrusic, nee Ashby, 82, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, formerly of Granite City, Illinois, born July 18, 1939, in Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 7:10 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.
Mrs. Modrusic worked at the Granite City Public Library for 21 years before retiring in 2000. She was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening, picking blackberries, polka music, going out with friends for lunch, and cherished time spent with her grandchildren preparing and baking Polish and Croatian dishes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Elizabeth L., nee Ulanski, Ashby; brother, Michael D. Ashby; and sister, Patricia A. Byers.
Surviving are her husband, John Modrusic of Bunker Hill, Illinois, whom she married October 8, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City, Illinois; son, David (Laura) Modrusic of Edwardsville, Illinois; daughters, Anne (Brian) Meehan of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Stefanie (Dave) Boyer of Worden, Illinois; grandchildren, Matthew, and Meagan Modrusic, Alison, and Kyle Meehan, and, Joseph, and Audrey Boyer; and many loving extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Sharon Autenrieth officiating, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois.
Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Memorials are requested to Six Mile Regional Library District, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home.