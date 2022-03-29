Joyce Spann

Joyce Ann Spann, 83, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her residence.
Born October 16, 1938 in Carlinville, she was the daughter of Everett and Velma (Crays) Fones.
Joyce worked for Owens-IL Glass for 29 years and then as a sales representative for Combined Insurance for 6 years.
She enjoyed camping, fishing traveling and the majesty of black bears.
She married James Daniel who died in 1985; then married James Spann on July 10, 1990 in Edwardsville. He survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Vern Spann and Raymond (Billie) Spann all of Hartford; three grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a brother, Butch Fones of Mt. Olive; and s sister, Elaine Brockmeier of Carlinville.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Thursday, March 31 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor David Fields will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to 5As.