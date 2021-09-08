Joyce Six, 87 of Jacksonville and formerly of Bluffs passed away Sunday August 29, 2021 in Jacksonville with her daughter at her side. She was born August 16, 1934 in Alsey the daughter of the late James Henry and Frances Rebecca Daniel Hoots. She married Harold Allen “Skeeter” Six October 22, 1955 in Manchester. He preceded her in death in 2011 also preceding her was her brother Jimmy Hoots.
Joyce graduated from Winchester High School, she was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Bingo and many trips to the various gambling boats and casinos.
Surviving is her daughter Pamela Six of Granbury, TX, grandsons Todd Dwayne Robinson of Ft. Worth, TX, Anthony Anson Vardaro of Manhattan, NY, great grandson Trey Robinson, several nephews and her brother Marshall “Sonny” Hoots.
A Remembrance Luncheon and reception for family and friends in memory of Joyce and Skeeter will be held Saturday September 11, 2021 at the AMVETS Post 100 210 Court St. Jacksonville, IL. Interment will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Meredosia Bluffs Rescue or the AMVETS. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com
The Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is assisting the family with arrangements.