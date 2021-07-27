Joyce Marie Whalen, 86 of Virden, formerly of Girard, IL, passed away Monday morning, July 26, 2021, at Sunrise Skilled Care in Virden, IL. Joyce was born August 1, 1934, in Carlinville, IL, a daughter of Fredrick and Mary Lucille (Pratt) Yard. She married Jack Whalen November 15, 1953 in Carlinville, IL and he passed away February 1, 2015. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Whalen, parents, daughter, Cheryl Friesen, Linda's twin sister, Brenda Whalen and brother, Earl Lynn Yard. Joyce was a proud graduate of Carlinville High School with the class of 1952. Joyce had been employed for Franklin Life Insurance Company and Massey-Ferguson in Springfield, Il. She retired from CIPS in 1993 after 26 years of employment. She loved to serve the Lord, play Scrabble, Bingo and cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, 10:00 to 11:00 am at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Friday, July 30, 2021 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard with Pastor Ken Lovely officiating. Burial will follow in Virden Cemetery. Joyce is survived by her son, David Earl (Patricia) Whalen of Virden, IL, daughter, Linda (Mike) Gillespie of Springfield, IL, 3 grandchildren; Robert (Sarah) Whalen of Arvada, CO, Katie (fiance' Jay Rieger) Whalen of Trenton, IL, Ann Tiffane Friesen of Kansas City, MO, sister, Janice Pratt of Bethalto, IL, and sister, Mary Lou (Paul) Wooderson of Independence, MO. Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Church Girard, IL. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
