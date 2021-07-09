Joyce Kay Sprague age 66 of White Hall passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on July 7, 2021 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. She was a warrior and made a valiant effort to fight cancer to the very end. She was born January 30, 1955 to her loving parents Lester and Rosie (Sullivan) Sprague who preceded her in death-along with brothers Bobby and Charles Sprague, brother in law Lee Allen, and her beloved niece Lesley Dawn Bricker.
Joyce is survived by her fur babies Jelly Bean, Chewy, Church, Crook, and the ferals of the neighborhood. She is also survived by her siblings Kenneth Sprague, Jenny Macmillan, Barbra Allen, April Sprague (Ron), Emily Burby, James Sprague, Pamela Plogger (Bob), Paul Sprague (Julie), Lisa Sprague (Russ), and Kelly Grizzell. She will be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who adored her. She leaves behind to cherish her dear friend in life Lisa Grady, and her work family at Reynolds Factory whom she adored greatly, especially her friend Bonita Bartels.
Joyce lived in Greene county for the majority of her life and worked at Reynolds factory in Jacksonville for 30+ years where she retired in 2020 following a terminal illness. She took on the role of fighter in June 2020, where she fought til her dying day to battle cancer alongside her road dog, chauffeur, and brother in law Bob Plogger. In the short time she had left Joyce lived life to the fullest, and left behind a year full of laughs, memories, checks off her bucket list, and a reminder to cherish the day. She was baptized on July 7, before she was led home by the angels. A memorial service in honor of Joyce will be Saturday July 17 from 1-3 at Seton Hall in White Hall, Illinois.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to Mandy’s whine and bark in her honor, and check one thing off your bucket list. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is assisting the family.