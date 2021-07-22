Joyce Ann McEvers, White Hall, IL
Passed on peacefully at her home Monday afternoon July 19, 2021. She was born to William E. (Bill) Settles and Ada Rose (Cox) Settles on October 21, 1931. She married Myrl Samuel (Bud) McEvers in Pocahontas, Arkansas on June 11, 1949.
She is survived by six sons; Samuel (Jeanine) McEvers of Bluffs, Richard (Janice) McEvers of White Hall, James (Deb) McEvers of Eldred, Kevin McEvers of White Hall, Chuck (Amber) McEvers of White Hall, Greg (Amber) McEvers of White Hall; two daughters, Carol (James) Tertell of Plainfield, Theresa (Ted) Price of Melbourne, Florida; two step sons, David (Shirley) McEvers of Effingham, Steven (Claudia) McEvers of Petersburg.
She treasured and cherished her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren dearly.
Two sisters; Barbara Danyluk and Sue (Jim) Vineyard both of White Hall. Two brothers; Ronnie Settles of Greenfield and Billy (Jan) Settles of Elizabeth, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Myrl S. McEvers. Her parents Bill and Ada Settles; two brothers, Gary Settles and Byron Settles; Two grandsons Joseph McEvers and Stephen McEvers.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, White Hall. Also an avid member of the North Greene Garden Club. Earlier in her life, she served as Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, was active in The North Greene Chamber of Commerce, and Greene County Days Committee. She worked at Honke Pharmacy in Alton for many years. Ceramics was also a passion throughout her life, attending classes in Syracuse, NY for ceramics and giving classes in this area for many years at her very own ceramics shop; Joyce’s Ceramics. She loved her family, her flowers, and feeding birds of all kinds.
A private graveside service will be held at Glasgow Cemetery. The family will host a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the White Hall Masonic Lodge.
Memorials are suggested to North Greene Garden Club or Greene County Health Department Home Health. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com