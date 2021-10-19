Joseph M. Craigmiles, age 74 of Carrollton and formerly of White Hall passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 17, 1947 in White Hall, the son of Donald and June Czarnecki Craigmiles.
He married Ann Carter in 1970 and they had four children together, Darin (Andrea) Craigmiles of Kane, Scott (Kim) Craigmiles of Jerseyville, Lyndsey (Colby) Brooks of White Hall and Mark Craigmiles of Jacksonville. He is also survived by a daughter, Samantha Angenendt of Hillview; six grandchildren, Jaden, Dylan, Nolan, and Owen Craigmiles, and Reese and Avery Brooks; a sister, Sandy (Donald) Hull of White Hall; a brother, Ronald (Alicia) Craigmiles of Rochester; several nieces and nephews and his companion, Pamela Zahn of Wentzville, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Bernadine Schmieder.
Joe took great pride in his military service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. Following in his father’s footsteps, Joe was an accomplished welder in the area for over 50 years. He was also a heavy equipment operator and retired as a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 965. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, riding his Harley Davidson, and working on anything that needed fixing. But most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Graveside funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children .Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com