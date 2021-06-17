Joseph “Joe” Leady, 69, passed away unexpectedly at 4:05 a.m. at his beloved High Point Ranch.
He was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1951 in Saint Louis, Missouri and was the son of the late John Henry and Barbara Jean (Collins) Leady.
Joe grew up in the Bethalto area, graduating from Civic Memorial High School.
Joe possessed an entrepreneurial drive from a young age and went on to successful own and operate both Joe’s Collision Center in Hardin for many years, as well as Jefferson Trailer Sales in Jerseyville, retiring in 2014.
Anyone who knew Joe knew of his willingness to help anyone in need, no matter how big or small, He was always willing to do whatever he could to help. He had a deep love for classic cars, motorcycles and attending car auctions. As much as he enjoyed these things, he enjoyed even more the friendships he was able to create throughout the years. Whether in his professional or personal life, Joe never met a stranger.
He married the former Phyllis Baalman on December 30, 1993 in Jerseyville, and together they have shared in many wonderful memories with their children and grandchildren throughout their 27 years of marriage. Some of their fondest memories were spent together at the Ranch and traveling together, most especially their time spent in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Leady of Hamburg; a daughter, Dawn Leady of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; two step-daughters and their spouses, Amy and Chris Ewen of Jerseyville an Lesley and Derek Bierman of Jerseyville; a granddaughter, Rachael Hurd of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; two step-grandsons, Conan and Bryce Ewen of Jerseyville; a brother, John Leady of Cottage Hills; two sisters, Marie Martindale of Camden, Tennessee and Frances Leady of Godfrey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Ann Hubbard.
Per his wishes, cremation rights will be accorded and no services will be held.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or to Riverbend Humane Society, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
