Joseph Dean Mercurio, 64, of Medora passed away on January 6, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital, with his family at his side.
He was born on September 26, 1956 in Alton to the late Charles and Charlene “Sis” (Ash) Mercurio.
Joe married Linda Smith on April 7, 2001 in Jerseyville. She survives.
He served our county in the United States Marines. Joe worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children Drew (Krista Shields) Mercurio of Alton, Dane Mercurio of Alton, Heather (Mike) Price of Shipman, Leah (Lance) Zelechowski of Edwardsville, Max Mercurio of Medora, and Alex Mercurio of Medora; five grandchildren Kaylee, Dalton, Zane, Abel, and Violet Price; sister Linda McBee; three brothers Lonnie (Trudy) Mercurio, Charles Mercurio III, and Matt (Pam) Mercurio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Charlene “Sis”; brother in law Bill McBee.
A private funeral service is scheduled for January 14, 2021, with an open burial following at 11:45am for family and friends, at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora. VFW Post 1308 Honor Guard will conduct Military Rites.
Memorials may be made to the Mercurio Family or Bethel Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com
