Joseph Charles Morenz, 48, of Virden, passed away Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville, IL. Joe was born on October 4, 1972 to Keith Morenz and Marsha Johnson in Decatur, IL. He attended Virden High School. Joe was self employed and focused much of his time with online sales. He loved spending time with his daughter and two grandchildren. Joe enjoyed fishing, music, working on cars, target shooting, and "running from the cops". Joe is survived by his parents; Keith Morenz Sr. of Virden, IL; mother, Marsha Bolt of Actworth, GA; daughter, Shelby Morenz of Carlinville, IL; two grandchildren, Callen Courier and Journee Garrison both at home; five brothers, Keith Morenz, Jr. of CO, Todd (Shannon) Morenz of Auburn, IL, John Morenz of Taylorville, IL, Steve (Britany) Ginn of GA, and Robert Morenz of Girard, IL, as well as, two sisters, Amber (Adam) White of TX, Jennifer Bates of Decatur, IL. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL. Burial will take place at a later date and is planned to be held in Lowder Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Morenz Family. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Morenz, please visit Tribute Store
