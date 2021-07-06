Joseph A. Schnelt, 89, of Carrollton died on Monday morning July 5, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Born near Carrollton on June 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Henry J. and Mary C. (Goeddey) Schnelt. He married the former Mary Helen Osterman on July 9, 1960 and she survives. Also surviving are their 3 children: Jim (wife Karen) Schnelt, Larry (wife Taunya) Schnelt, Karen (husband Mike “Wilbur”) Kirbach all of Carrollton, grandchildren: Jayme (Erik) Schnelt-Howland, Melissa (Nick) Carter, Eric Schnelt, Blaikley Webb, Tiffany (Cody) Scoggins, Lance Schnelt, great grandchildren: Reagan and Emersyn Carter and Cooper Scoggins, sisters: Frances Brown of Winchester and Margaret “Peg” Schnelt of Carrollton, and a sister-in-law: Betty Brannan of Carrollton. He was preceded by his parents, brothers: Bob and Ed Schnelt and brothers-in-law: Max Brannan, Dick Brown and sister-in-law: Judy Schnelt.
Joe was a 1950 graduate of St. John’s High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church.
He also was a member of the Tri-County Honor Guard, the Carrollton American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, past Carrollton Elevator Board and the Greene Co. Farm Bureau.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday July 8, 2021 at 10 am at the church with burial to follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Tri-County Honor Guard or the Knights of Columbus Driveway Project. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.