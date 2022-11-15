Jon Brackett

Jon A. Brackett, 63, of Hardin, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on November 12, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. after a long hard fought battle with his health.
He was born on July 11, 1959, in Jacksonville, IL to Richard M. “Dick” Brackett and the late Melba June Albers. Jon grew up and worked on the family farm and also enjoyed riding his horse.
Jon married Kathleen “Kathy” Roth Brackett on September 27, 1986 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Michael, IL. They spent 47 years together, including the 36 years they were married.
He worked at Jersey County Grain Elevator, Specialty Waste and also worked as a truck driver early in his career.
In his younger years, Jon was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, four wheelers and side-by-sides. Later, he spent many days sitting on his front porch enjoying nature, watching the hummingbirds and the traffic pass by. He also loved spending time with his pets.
Jon’s pride and joy were his children. He spent much time on the sidelines of their many sporting events cheering them on.
Jon is survived by his wife and their four children, Joseph “Joe” Brackett of Hardin, Justin Brackett of Jerseyville, Jill Brackett of St. John, VI and Jared Brackett of Hardin; his father and stepmother, Vicki Brackett of Philadelphia, MO; sister-in-law, Karen (Mike) Wieneke of Jacksonville; brothers-in-law, Kenny (Kim) Roth of Batchtown, Kevin Roth of St. Charles, MO., Keith (Lisa) Roth of Michael and Kurt Roth of Hardin. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and many friends.
In addition to his mother, Jon was preceded in death by his brother, Richard A. “Rick” Brackett; infant siblings, Sandy and Jarrod Brackett; grandparents, Merrill and Erma Brackett, Clarence and Georgia Albers; and sister-in-law Susan Roth.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home in Hardin.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded with a private burial at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family’s choice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com